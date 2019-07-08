Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Posts diverse stat line in victory

Wade finished with 11 points (4-11 FG 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 82-75 win over the Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Although Wade was not selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Cavs granted him a two-way deal. His tenure at Kansas State was enough for Cleveland to take notice, and so far he is off to a good start in Vegas.