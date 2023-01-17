Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Tuesday that Wade (shoulder) is progressing, but the forward hasn't yet been cleared to resume taking part in 5-on-5 work during practice, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade hasn't played since Dec. 2 due to a left shoulder sprain and recently suffered a minor setback in his recovery, but he appears to have resumed at least some on-court work. However, because Wade isn't yet taking part in full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmaging, he appears likely to sit out the Cavaliers' remaining three games this week. His continued absence has opened up more playing time at forward for Isaac Okoro, who has settled into a starting role alongside guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell (groin).