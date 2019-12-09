Play

Wade scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and racked up 10 rebounds, one assist, and a block during Saturday's G League loss to Capital City.

Wade grabbed four offensive rebounds in this one on the way to a double-double. He is currently averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds through 10 G League games.

