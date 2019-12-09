Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Puts up double-double in loss
Wade scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and racked up 10 rebounds, one assist, and a block during Saturday's G League loss to Capital City.
Wade grabbed four offensive rebounds in this one on the way to a double-double. He is currently averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds through 10 G League games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...