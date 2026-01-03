site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Wade (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Wade remains day-to-day after missing Friday's game against the Nuggets. The forward is averaging 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last six games.
