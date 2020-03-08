Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Questionable for Sunday
Wade (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Wade was sidelined for the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday versus Denver, but given that the Cavaliers only lost that game by two points, there's a good chance the rookie wouldn't have seen the court anyway. He hasn't been a consistent rotation option for the Cavaliers at any point this season, so Wade's potential absence Sunday shouldn't impact how coach J.B. Bickerstaff elects to dole out the minutes in the frontcourt.
