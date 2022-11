Wade (knee) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade missed Friday's game versus the Warriors due to right knee soreness. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.8 minutes across 11 games this season. If Wade is unable to play Sunday, his next opportunity will be Wednesday's game versus the Bucks.