Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Questionable vs. Nuggets
Wade is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets due to a sprained right ankle.
Wade saw a season-high 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss, but he picked up an injury in the process. More information on his condition may emerge following Saturday's morning shootaround.
