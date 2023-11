Wade will start Friday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Darius Garland (neck) sidelined, Wade drew a spot start Wednesday. Garland will return to action Friday, but Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is now out, leaving a spot open for Wade. Across four starts this season, Wade has averaged just 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.