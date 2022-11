Wade (knee) will not play Sunday against the Heat, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Wade's absence is to be expected considering he is currently dealing with an infection in his right knee. However, he has been put on antibiotics and should be approaching a return to action in the near future. With Kevin Love (thumb) likely to miss Sunday also, Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens should be in line for extended run. Wade's next chance to play comes on Monday against the Hawks.