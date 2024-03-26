site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Remains sidelined
Wade (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Wade's absence streak will extend to 10 games Wednesday while dealing with a right knee sprain. There is no timetable for his return.
