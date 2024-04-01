Wade's knee soreness is now being diagnosed as a knee sprain, and it's unclear if he will be able to return this season, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade has not taken the court since March 8, being sidelined for the last 12 contests. Fedor notes that Wade's knee "finally started making progress recently after the latest form of treatment," and that the coaching staff still regards him as day-to-day. His injury absence began just two games after booming for a career-high 23 points to fuel a comeback win over Boston on March 5. Wade has dealt with a myriad of lower body injuries dating back to his days at Kansas State, and he has been limited to a total of just 149 games across the past three seasons. Wade is doing "everything possible" to return to action, but it's safe to say that he can be ruled out for Cleveland's upcoming back-to-back set versus Utah and Phoenix on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.