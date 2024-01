Wade won't start Monday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade started 26 of his last 27 appearances, including 22 straight, but he'll return to a bench role Monday in favor of Evan Mobley, who's cleared to make his first appearance since Dec. 26. Mobley will be limited to around 20-24 minutes, so Wade should still see some minutes off the bench, though his fantasy value takes a hit.