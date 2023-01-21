Wade (shoulder) will rejoin the action Saturday versus the Bucks but will be limited to 15-20 minutes, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Wade has been sidelined since early December with a shoulder sprain, but it appears he's finally reached a point where his shoulder will allow him to retake the floor. Wade averaged 24.1 minutes in his 17 appearances (nine starts) prior to the injury, but he'll begin at a slightly lesser amount, given his extended absence. Wade's return figures to shave off minutes from some of the Cavs' frontcourt players.