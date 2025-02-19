Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Wade will miss an 11th straight game for Cleveland as he continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right knee. The 28-year-old forward has played well this season for the Cavaliers when healthy, averaging career-high numbers in points (6.0), rebounds (5.1) and assists (1.6). Max Strus will likely continue to see more minutes due to Wade's absence.