Wade (eye) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Wade exited Wednesday's 132-121 win over the 76ers due to an eye injury and didn't return, and the injury will also keep him sidelined for this contest. Wade doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal with averages of 5.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in eight appearances (one start) this season. His next chance to play will come against the Bulls on Saturday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.