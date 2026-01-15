site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out for Friday
Jan 15, 2026
Wade (knee) won't play Friday versus the 76ers.
This will be the fifth straight game on the inactive list for Wade, which will lead to more minutes for Jaylon Tyson and De'Andre Hunter. Wade's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Thunder.
