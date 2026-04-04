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Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Ruled out for Sunday
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1 min read
Wade (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Pacers.
Wade continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, which is not encouraging. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Monday's meeting in Memphis.
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