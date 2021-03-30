Wade is starting Monday's game against the Jazz, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Wade is set to make his first start since March 3. He's coming off an impressive performance Saturday against the Kings, finishing with 13 points, six boards, two assists and two steals ini 31 minutes off the bench.
