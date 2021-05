Wade had 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in Friday's loss to the Wizards.

Making his fifth consecutive start, Wade saw 35 minutes and nearly had a double-double with Kevin Love (rest) sidelined. For the most part, Wade isn't much of a fantasy contributor, but he's capable of occasionally popping for a standout performance. Earlier in the week against Indiana, Wade posted 19 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 38 minutes.