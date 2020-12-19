Wade posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 119-83 preseason loss at the Knicks.

Wade was one of two Cavaliers that scored in double digits in this game -- Cedi Osman was the other with a team-high 19 points -- and the sophomore certainly made his presence felt in this one. He saw limited action as a rookie, but Wade might have a shot at a bench role this year. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest in the G League last season playing for the Canton Charge.