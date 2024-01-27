Wade chipped in nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's 112-100 win over the Bucks.
While Wade was held below 10 points for the 11th time over his last 13 appearances, he made the most of his limited shot volume during Friday's win. He's also had modest success on the boards recently, hauling in at least five rebounds in four of his last six outings.
