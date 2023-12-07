Wade (ankle) finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Magic.

Wade had made four consecutive starts before missing the Cavaliers' previous six games due to a right ankle sprain, but he came off the bench Wednesday with all five members of Cleveland's ideal starting five (Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen) all healthy. Though he shot efficiently from the field and rebounded well during his time on the floor, Wade isn't likely to see his role grow substantially unless a starter misses time again.