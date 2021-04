Wade managed three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and two blocks across 17 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 loss to Golden State.

Wade shifted back to the bench and was virtually a non-factor in the limited role. Wade had been coming off eight starts in a row and had averaged 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.1 steals per game in that stretch.