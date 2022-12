Wade is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

Wade left Friday's game against the Magic due to the injury, and now there's a more precise timetable for his return. In his absence, more minutes should be available for the likes of Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro and even Caris LeVert. Wade is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds across 24.1 minutes per game this season, with all those numbers being career-high marks for him.