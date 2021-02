Wade will start Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Taurean Prince (ankle) set to miss another game and Kevin Love (calf) and Larry Nance (finger) facing longer-term absences, the Cavs will pivot to Wade at one forward spot, while Cedi Osman presumably moves to the bench. Wade is only averaging 8.3 minutes per game in 23 appearances this season, but the Cavs are desperate for any sort of spark as they enter Tuesday on a 10-game losing streak.