Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Signs pact with Cavs
Wade, who went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft, agreed to a two-way contract with Cleveland, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Wade put up strong numbers while with Kansas State, averaging 12.9 points along with 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 25 contests. Though he didn't hear his name called on draft night, he'll have a chance to work his way into a bench role with Cleveland.
