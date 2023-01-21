Wade (shoulder) will play 12-to-15 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade's initial minutes limit was set at 15-to-20 minutes but coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared that it would in fact be just 12-to-15 minutes. Wade has been sidelined since Dec. 2 with a shoulder sprain so it is no surprise the team will bring him along gradually. He should not be in any fantasy considerations considering the restrictions and the likelihood of rust given the lengthy absence.