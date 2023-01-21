Wade (shoulder) will play 12 to 15 minutes in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade's initial minutes limit was set at 15 to 20, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared that it would in fact be just 12 to 15 minutes. Wade has been sidelined since Dec. 2 with a shoulder sprain, so it is no surprise the team will bring him along gradually. He should not be a fantasy consideration considering the restrictions and the likelihood of rust given the lengthy absence.