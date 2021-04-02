Wade tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss to Philadelphia.

Though Kevin Love returned for Cleveland on Thursday, Wade remained in the starting lineup -- along with Love -- and performed well while logging a team-high 38 minutes. The second-year forward has now played 20-plus minutes in six straight contests and is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 boards over that span. He looks to have earned a healthy amount of playing time regardless of Love's ever-fluctuating status.