Wade posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League win over the Go-Go.

Wade was last seen playing 14 minutes and scoring six points in the NBA against the Clippers on Jan. 14. He is up to 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds across 18 G league games this season.