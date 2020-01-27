Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Solid in return to G League
Wade posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League win over the Go-Go.
Wade was last seen playing 14 minutes and scoring six points in the NBA against the Clippers on Jan. 14. He is up to 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds across 18 G league games this season.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.