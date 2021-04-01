Wade will start Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Despite the return of Kevin Love (calf), Wade is sticking in the starting lineup for the second-consecutive game. In his last start, Wade tallied seven points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 34 minutes. He may not see quite that heavy of a workload Thursday considering that Love is back.
