Wade is in the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Wade is getting the start with Jarrett Allen (finger) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, De'Andre Hunter and Evan Mobley. Across two starts this season, Wade has registered averages of 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 triples, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.