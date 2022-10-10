Wade will start Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Wade will get the start in the absence of Kevin Love, who's sidelined due to a knee injury. The undrafted product has a similar skillset to Love, so his fit in the starting lineup should be fluid. Wade started 28 of his 51 appearances last year and posted 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds across 26.3 minutes during those games.