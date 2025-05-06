Wade will start in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The 28-year-old forward will join the starting five due to Evan Mobley (ankle) being sidelined. Wade has played a limited role during the playoffs, averaging 1.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists across 13.6 minutes per game in five appearances.