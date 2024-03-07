Wade will replace Sam Merrill in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Wade put up a career-high 23 points his last time out, while Merrill was limited to just six points over 30 minutes as a starter, so Wade will now have an opportunity to shine. He's worth a dice roll in daily fantasy leagues, while Merrill is a much less attractive target in the reserve role.