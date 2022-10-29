Wade racked up four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Wade was given his second consecutive start in place of Isaac Okoro. The 25-year-old forward even closed the game, playing all five minutes of overtime, but other than his six rebounds it didn't amount to much. It was his lowest scoring output of the season, and he even ended up with more fouls than shot attempts. With so many scorers on this Cleveland team, Wade's usage ceiling is obviously limited anyway.