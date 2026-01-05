site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Status in question for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Wade (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Wade is in danger of missing his third straight matchup due to a left knee injury. Jaylon Tyson would presumably be in line for another start if Wade is ultimately unable to suit up.
