Wade finished with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 15 minutes Saturday in the Cavaliers' 100-90 loss to the Bucks.

For the second game in a row, the Cavaliers were down to just 10 available players, allowing Wade to claim a spot on head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's second unit. Wade has seen action in all but one game this season, but his averages of 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest have largely kept him off the fantasy radar.