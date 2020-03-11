Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Still tending to ankle injury
Wade (ankle) didn't play Tuesday for the G League's Canton Charge in the club's 105-101 win over the Windy City Bulls.
After being active but going unused in the Cavs' previous two contests while contending with a sprained right ankle, Wade was sent to the G League in advance of Canton's game Tuesday. The fact that Wade didn't see the floor for the Charge suggests that his lack of action with Cleveland in recent days wasn't merely a result of being outside of coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation. Whenever the two-way player is fully healthy again, expect him to first play with the G League affiliate rather than with Cleveland.
