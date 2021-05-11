Wade scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 38 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

Wade has seen an increased role in the absence of a number of wing players for the Cavaliers and started his third consecutive game. This was one of his better performances of the season, as he managed to top 15 points for the seventh time. He also notched three steals for the second consecutive contest, though that shouldn't necessarily be counted on going forward as he had only 23 total steals for the campaign prior to this recent stretch.