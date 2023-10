Wade finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Monday's 120-89 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Wade led all players in Monday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of six Cavaliers in double figures in scoring and two boards short of a double-double. Wade has reached the double-digit point total in two straight preseason outings while hauling in six or more rebounds in two of his three preseason contests thus far.