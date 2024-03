Wade is out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn while tending to a personal matter.

Wade's defensive versatility and sporadic offensive contributions have been a huge stabilizing force in Cleveland's frontcourt -- and the importance of his presence has been magnified with Evan Mobley currently amid a multi-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Caris LeVert will be the next men up in the rotation as Cleveland likely plays smaller across the lineup Sunday.