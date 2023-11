Wade is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.

Wade had been starting in Donovan Mitchell's (hamstring) absence, averaging 2.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 27.5 minutes per game. However, the former is expected to join the latter on the sideline Wednesday. Caris LeVert (knee) is questionable, while Ty Jerome (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (knee) have been ruled out, so Craig Porter and Sam Merrill are candidates for increased roles versus Miami.