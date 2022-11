Wade (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against Portland, but Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff said the forward will face a minutes limit, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Wade missed a string of six games due to a sore knee, but he's been cleared from the injury report after initially being listed as probable. The Kansas State product figures to see relatively limited action off the bench as the Cavs ease him back into the mix.