Wade will start Sunday's game against Indiana, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Isaac Okoro (knee) sidelined again, the Cavs will be down one of their usual starters. Coming off of back-to-back defeats, coach JB Bickerstaff will insert Wade at one forward spot, sending Caris LeVert back to a bench role. Wade saw only 13 minutes of action in Friday night's loss to the Knicks, finishing with five points, three rebounds, a three-pointer and a block.