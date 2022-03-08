Wade will draw the start Tuesday against the Pacers in place of Jarrett Allen (finger), Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Wade will draw the start at the four, while Evan Mobley slides over to center. Allen may be out for the rest of the regular season, so the undrafted rookie out of Kansas State could solidify himself as the starter moving forward with a solid performance. As a starter this season (25 games), Wade has averaged 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.3 minutes per contest.