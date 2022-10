Wade will start Wednesday's matchup against the Magic, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade's insertion into the lineup will shift Isaac Okoro to a bench role, leaving Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert in the backcourt and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. Since the 2020-21 campaign, Wade has made 47 starts for the Cavaliers, so it's a role he's certainly familiar with.