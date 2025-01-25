Wade (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Rockets.
Wade left Friday's game versus the 76ers early due to a right knee injury and will remain sidelined Saturday. With Evan Mobley (calf) questionable, Georges Niang could receive an increased role against Houston.
