Wade (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wade popped up on Friday's injury report due to left knee soreness, which will prevent him from playing against Denver. He has started in each of the Cavaliers' last nine games, so Jaylon Tyson and De'Andre Hunter figure to be the top candidates to enter Cleveland's starting five. Wade's next chance to play is Sunday against the Pistons.