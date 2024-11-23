site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wade (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Wade will miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. His absence will likely leave more minutes for Georges Niang. Wade's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
